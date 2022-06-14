TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $50.13.
About TCF Financial (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCF Financial (TCF)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.