TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in TCV Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCVA opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. TCV Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

