TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.34

Shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 55879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCVA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

