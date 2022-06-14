TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TE Connectivity traded as low as $119.45 and last traded at $120.94, with a volume of 3695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.38.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

