Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

TGLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $843.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.03 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

