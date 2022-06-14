Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:TGP opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.24.
About Teekay LNG Partners (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)
