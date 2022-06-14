Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.05

Shares of Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 12308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.
The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46.
About Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teijin (TINLY)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.