Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,772.34

Shares of Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,772.34 ($21.51) and last traded at GBX 1,761.51 ($21.38), with a volume of 40694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,750 ($21.24).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,611.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,538.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In other Telecom Plus news, insider Julian Schild sold 38,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,467 ($17.81), for a total transaction of £567,699.66 ($689,039.52).

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

