Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $369.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.33. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $366.94 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $854,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.