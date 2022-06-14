Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $384.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

TFX opened at $259.51 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $256.77 and a 52 week high of $428.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Teleflex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Teleflex by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 85,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

