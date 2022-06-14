Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $255.86

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $255.86 and last traded at $257.33, with a volume of 36 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.51.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,989,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 85,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,770,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

