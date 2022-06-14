Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.29

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 8859919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

ERIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DZ Bank lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 price target (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

