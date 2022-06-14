Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in May

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,400 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the May 15th total of 393,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TVFCF stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

Get Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme alerts:

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers broadcasting channels, such as TMC, LCI, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, TF1 Publicité, TF1 Films Production, TF1 Production, e-TF1, TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, and Histoire TV, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, foreign series, news, entertainment, and movies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.