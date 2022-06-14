Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $76.39

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.39 and last traded at $76.39, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.48.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.07.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

