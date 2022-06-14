Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $76.39

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.39 and last traded at $76.39, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.48.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.07.
About Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Temenos (TMNSF)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.