Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.51

Shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 2080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNABY)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

