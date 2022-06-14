Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

TENX opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

