Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on THC. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,288,000 after acquiring an additional 464,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after buying an additional 418,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after buying an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

