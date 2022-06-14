Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.89 and last traded at $54.45. Approximately 71,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,334,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on THC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.40.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,836,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,310,000 after buying an additional 964,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $9,466,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after buying an additional 538,206 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

