Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.89 and last traded at $54.45. Approximately 71,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,334,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.
Several research firms have issued reports on THC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.40.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,836,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,310,000 after buying an additional 964,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $9,466,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after buying an additional 538,206 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
