Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $90.46 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.24.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

