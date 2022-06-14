TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF) Trading Down 13.7%

TeraGo Inc. (OTC:TRAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

