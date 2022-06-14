Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Short Interest Update

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 814,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE TMX traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,317. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terminix Global has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 747,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,724,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

