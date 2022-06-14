Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.89

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 665840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($3.88) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Get Tesco alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2964 per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Tesco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.