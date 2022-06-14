TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

