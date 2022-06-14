TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
