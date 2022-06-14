Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of TCBIO opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $28.90.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
