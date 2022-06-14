Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TCBIO opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $28.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345 over the last 90 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

