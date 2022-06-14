Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBS opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Texas Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77.

Texas Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.