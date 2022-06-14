TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 209,860 shares.The stock last traded at $76.08 and had previously closed at $75.15.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in TFI International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

