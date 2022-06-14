TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) fell 6.1% on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $17.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. TG Therapeutics traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.88. 13,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,589,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,976,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 125.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 379,122 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

