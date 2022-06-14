Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

THS stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 122 ($1.48). 181,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,411. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 172 ($2.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £361.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.43.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

