The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $574.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.29. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 6.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 596,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 73.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

