The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCS shares. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

TCS stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. The Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $364.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.24.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

