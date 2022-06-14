The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TCS stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth $130,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

