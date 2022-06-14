The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Update

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the May 15th total of 366,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,084,000 after buying an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,430,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,600 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,070,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,626,000 after buying an additional 39,819 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,277. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.86.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

