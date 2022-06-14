The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

DSGX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.86.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,482,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $70,678,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,939,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,803,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,240,000 after purchasing an additional 570,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

