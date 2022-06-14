The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $238.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.36. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

