The First National Bank of Groton (OTC:FIGR) Declares $8.90 Dividend

The First National Bank of Groton (OTC:FIGR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 8.90 per share on Friday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
FIGR stock opened at $500.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.00. First National Bank of Groton has a 52-week low of $500.00 and a 52-week high of $500.00.
