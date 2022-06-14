The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in May

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the May 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLWPF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 43,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,321. Flowr has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

