The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the May 15th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
NYSE:GCV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,164. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $7.21.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (GCV)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.