The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the May 15th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NYSE:GCV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,164. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $7.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 156,151 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

