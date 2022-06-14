The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 35.3% in May

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,300 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the May 15th total of 928,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,488. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $7.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
