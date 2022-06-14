The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 35.3% in May

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,300 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the May 15th total of 928,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,488. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $7.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $5,109,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,951,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.