The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.27

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 13919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
