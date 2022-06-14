The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.27

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 13919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

