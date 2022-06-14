The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the May 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Shares of GLU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.11. 3,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,321. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $22.43.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
