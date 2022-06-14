The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the May 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of GLU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.11. 3,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,321. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

