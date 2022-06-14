The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €105.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €105.00 ($109.38) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($91.15) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($85.42) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($104.17) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €93.65 ($97.56).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €70.70 ($73.65) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($58.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €71.67 and its 200-day moving average is €74.35.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

