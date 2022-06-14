The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Update

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 760,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 376.9 days.

Shares of GPTGF remained flat at $$3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. The GPT Group has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Get The GPT Group alerts:

About The GPT Group (Get Rating)

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.