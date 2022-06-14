The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $821.00

Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 821 ($9.96) and last traded at GBX 821 ($9.96), with a volume of 164151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 834 ($10.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 919.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,040.38. The company has a market capitalization of £613.30 million and a PE ratio of 2.91.

In other news, insider Penelope Anne Freer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 879 ($10.67) per share, for a total transaction of £8,790 ($10,668.77). Also, insider Victoria Sant purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 881 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £2,026.30 ($2,459.40). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,230 shares of company stock worth $1,918,630.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

