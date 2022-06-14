The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The InterGroup from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of The InterGroup stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. 780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. The InterGroup has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The InterGroup had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

The InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

