The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CEO Hern Thomas E. O Purchases 25,000 Shares

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MAC stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Macerich by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Macerich by 8.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 450.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Macerich during the first quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Macerich by 3.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

