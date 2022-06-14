The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.44.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Mosaic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Mosaic by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after buying an additional 167,919 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 256,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in Mosaic by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

