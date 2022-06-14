The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HYB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. 11,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

