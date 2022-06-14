The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $135.63

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.63 ($1.65) and traded as low as GBX 98.80 ($1.20). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 251,866 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £466.09 million and a PE ratio of 7.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

