The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.55.

Several research firms have commented on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

SMPL opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.93. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

