The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.11.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Timken by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,758,000 after acquiring an additional 128,497 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Timken by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after buying an additional 103,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Timken by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

